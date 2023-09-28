

Tigers leave home for Guwahati



A chartered flight of Bangladesh Biman carried the Tigers that took off at 4:00pm (BST). The Tigers will go to Guwahati first, where they will play two practice matches slated for September 29 and October 2 against Sri Lanka and England respectively.



The biggest cricketing event in the World is going to kick start with the match between England and New Zealand on October 5 after the opening ceremony on October 4 while the Tigers will take on Afghanistan in their first match on October 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Bangladesh will engage with England in their next match at the same venue on October 10. Their match against New Zealand will be held at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on October 13 as the Bangladesh-India match will take place on October 19 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.



They will meet with South Africa at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Netherlands at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Pakistan at the same venue, Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and Australia at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 24, October 28, October 31, November 6 and November 11 respectively.



