

BSCIC to continue co-op in salt output, workshop told



Aimed at promoting sea salt production and distribution in an environment-friendly business, the workshop was supported by Palli Karma-sahayak foundation and the World Bank.



Md Motahar Hossain, Regional Director (Joint Secretary) of BSCIC (Bangladesh Small and Cottege Industries Corporation) was present as chief guest at the workshop presided over by Ferdous Anwar, Deputy Director of Department of Environment, Chattogram and hosted by Ayasha Siddika, Assistant Director of Padakhep.

Md Moniruzzaman Siddique, Joint Director of Padakhep, DPH Chattogram District (Additional) Executive Engineer Mohammad Shafiul Haque and Chittagong University (CU) Forestry Department Professor Syed SM Shamsul Huda were present as special guests on the occasion.



Chief Guest, Motahar Hossain said: "Padakhep play a helpful role in the salt industry and the national economy. He expressed the hope of continuing the sustainable operation of the ongoing process for the sake of the salt farmers and assured to stand by with full cooperation from BSCIC in the management of the project."



Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of Chattogram district of Environment Directorate said, 'Environment is a complementary issue in salt production. Salt farmers, mill owners, entrepreneurs and all concerned should be aware of the dangers of polythene and micro plastic.'



Secretary of Salt Mill Owners Association, officials of various levels including salt traders were spoke in the meeting.



