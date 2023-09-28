Video
Thursday, 28 September, 2023
Home Business

Sophos launches incident response retainer

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, announced its new Sophos Incident Response Retainer, which provides organizations with speedy access to Sophos' industry-first fixed-cost incident response service that includes 45 days of 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

The retainer cuts red tape, allowing Sophos incident responders to quickly jump into active cyberattacks to investigate and remediate them.

External vulnerability scanning and critical preparedness guidance are also included in the retainer, enabling organizations to proactively improve their existing security resilience by pinpointing and resolving issues that reduce the likelihood of a breach in the first place, says a press release.

At a time when attacker dwell time is steadily shortening, as revealed in a new 2023 Active Adversary Report for Tech Leaders that Sophos published today, time to locate and evict adversaries is critical in limiting damage and completely stopping nefarious endgames, such as data breaches and ransomware.

The report indicates that median adversary dwell time continued to plummet, from 10 days in 2022 to eight days in the first half of 2023; for ransomware alone, the time between initial access and impact dropped from nine days to just five.

Adversaries also preferentially carried out attacks during targets' night and weekend hours, with only 9.6% of ransomware incidents taking place during the targets' daytime business hours.

The single most common attack times were Fridays between 11 p.m. and midnight in the targets' local time zones.

The Sophos Incident Response Retainer is available in three tiers through Sophos partners worldwide. With Sophos' unique ability to threat hunt, respond to and remediate attacks within multi-vendor environments, the retainer is available to non-Sophos customers, in addition to customers already using Sophos' robust portfolio of innovative endpoint, network, email, and other security products, or Sophos MDR Essentials.

Endpoint configuration health checks and device audits are also included in the retainer for existing Sophos customers.

Organizations that prefer broader services in one package can purchase Sophos MDR Complete, which automatically includes full-scale incident response.




