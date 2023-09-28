Video
ICSB office bearers meet with Finance Secretary

Published : Thursday, 28 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

The Office Bearers of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) led by its President, Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS called on Dr Md. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh at his office at Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday, says a press release.

On behalf of the Council, the President introduced the Office Bearers to the Secretary and apprised him of various activities that ICSB undertook for professional development as well as its future plans.

The Finance Secretary gave a patient hearing to various activities of the Institute and appreciated the role of ICSB towards the development as well as promoting the Chartered Secretaries profession in the country. He also assured about the continuous support from him.

The Office Bearers thanked the Finance Secretary for giving him valuable time and hoped that his continued support and guidance will help the Institute to move forward to achieve its objectives.

M Nurul Alam FCS, Senior Vice President,  A. K. M. Mushfiqur Rahman FCS, Vice President,  Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Treasurer,  Md. Amirul Islam, Council Member of ICSB and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance,  Md Zakir Hossain, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of ICSB and  Md. Shamibur Rahman FCS, Executive Director (A&F) of ICSB were present during the meeting.




