

Junaid’s dream of flying becomes reality



This time, with the help of Walton Group - one of the country's leading electronics manufacturers -the 12-year-old embarked on a flight from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, bringing his dream of taking to the skies to fruition.



He also had the opportunity to visit the tourist area of Cox's Bazar.

Junaid is the son of Imran Molla, a vegetable trader from Paroyhati village in the Banshbaria Union of Muksudpur upazila in Gopalganj.



On the night of September 11, he boarded a Kuwait Airways flight at around 3am after successfully breaching the supposedly stringent security measures at HSIA.



His rather audacious adventure sparked discussions across social media and garnered significant attention from major news outlets leading to the suspension of 10 officials of Dhaka airport.



Following his misadventure in an attempt to take to the skies, Junaid openly shared his desire to glide through the clouds in multiple interviews with local media outlets.



Junaid's dream became a reality when he touched down at Cox's Bazar Airport, arriving from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on a flight around 1pm on Thursday (September 21).



Later, he was taken to a hotel and was provided with the opportunity to visit the tourist area.



Junaid said: "Despite managing to board the plane by bypassing security, my dream of flying on an aircraft remained unfulfilled. Finally, Walton has made my dream come true by arranging a flight from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar. I am extremely delighted and grateful to Walton for this wonderful opportunity."



Junaid was accompanied by his uncle, Yusuf Mollah, who expressed gratitude towards the Walton Group for this opportunity. �UNB



