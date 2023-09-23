Video
Man to die for killing wife, children in Sylhet

Published : Saturday, 23 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179

SYLHET, Sept 22: A Sylhet court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife and two children over a family dispute in 2018.

The condemned convict is Hasan Munshi alias Kamrul Hasan,44, son of Nazrul Munsi of Gopalganj's Maksudpur upazila.

Sylhet Additional Metropolitan Court Judge Nur Alam Bhuiyan handed down the judgment this noon.

The court also fined the convict Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Hasan got married to Johnny Akhter Zainab alias Shiuly in 2002. The couple has been blessed with two children, Mim, 15, and Tahsin, 13.

On July 26-28, 2018, Hasan strangled his wife and his two children to death and locked the house from outside and fled.
On July 30, police broke the door of the house and recovered their decomposed bodies.

Later, a case was filed at Sylhet's South Surma police station against Hasan Munshi and five unidentified persons following a complaint lodged by Badsha Mia, cousin of Shiuly.    �UNB



