

Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday





According to reports, the bright Nishimura comet formally known as C/2023 P1 is moving at 240,000 mph, and it won't be possible to see it again for another 400 years.





How to see Comet Nishimura



Comet Nishimura is now visible in the predawn skies for Northern Hemisphere observers. It’s rising later each morning as it tracks quickly through the stars of Leo the Lion. On September 7, it will rise around 4:20 A.M. local daylight time. By Sunday morning (the 10th), it will rise around 5 A.M. local daylight time. This is because the comet is rapidly approaching the Sun, so it appears to be moving quickly through our sky. By perihelion, it will rise with the Sun and won’t be visible at all (or again) above the equator.



What this means is, now is the time to see it! A rare green comet Nishimura, named after a Japanese photographer 'Hideo Nishimura', will be visible Tuesday on 12 September 2023, after reaching the closest point to Earth.According to reports, the bright Nishimura comet formally known as C/2023 P1 is moving at 240,000 mph, and it won't be possible to see it again for another 400 years.Hideo Nishimura spotted the comet in August 2023 through his digital camera while he was imaging the sky before sunrise. He reported his observation to the Central Bureau for Astronomical Telegrams.How to see Comet NishimuraComet Nishimura is now visible in the predawn skies for Northern Hemisphere observers. It’s rising later each morning as it tracks quickly through the stars of Leo the Lion. On September 7, it will rise around 4:20 A.M. local daylight time. By Sunday morning (the 10th), it will rise around 5 A.M. local daylight time. This is because the comet is rapidly approaching the Sun, so it appears to be moving quickly through our sky. By perihelion, it will rise with the Sun and won’t be visible at all (or again) above the equator.What this means is, now is the time to see it!

Astronomy Magazine/SR

