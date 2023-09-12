Housewife electrocuted in Faridpur







The dead was Rahima Begum, 47, a resident of Baliapara village under Ghoshpur union of the upazila.



According to locals, the woman came in contact with an electric wire while she was connecting an electric water pump at her house, leaving her injured.

She was rescued and taken to Boalmari Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared her dead.



SR

