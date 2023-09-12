Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 September, 2023, 9:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Housewife electrocuted in Faridpur

Published : Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at 11:28 AM  Count : 245
Observer Correspondent

A housewife was electrocuted at Boalmari upazila in Faridpur district on Monday night.

The dead was Rahima Begum, 47, a resident of Baliapara village under Ghoshpur union of the upazila.

According to locals, the woman came in contact with an electric wire while she was connecting an electric water pump at her house, leaving her injured.

She was rescued and taken to Boalmari Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared her dead.

Boalmari Police OC Abdul Wahab confirmed it.

SR



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


AL leader stabbed dead in Ctg: Two main accused arrested
Man gets death penalty for killing father, brother in Dinajpur
College student found hanging in Madaripur
Four held with 52-kg hemp in Rajshahi
Van driver beaten to death in Gaibandha
Minor child drowns in Padma River
Trader fined Tk 50,000 for illegal sand lifting in Madaripur
AL leader killed in Sylhet road accident


Latest News
AL leader stabbed dead in Ctg: Two main accused arrested
'My husband assaults ADC Harun Sir first'
Man gets death penalty for killing father, brother in Dinajpur
Sri Lanka president orders fresh probe into 2019 Easter bombings
College student found hanging in Madaripur
Obaidul Hassan becomes country's 24th chief justice
Wellalage, Asalanka strike as Sri Lanka pack India for 213
President's APS Mamun first attacked ADC Harun: DB chief
Four held with 52-kg hemp in Rajshahi
11 more die from dengue, 2956 hospitalised
Most Read News
Rare green comet Nishimura will be closest to earth Tuesday
Let private sector participate in our water supply trade
Smart technology must for our agriculture
Investing in power sector, foreign investors transform the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh
ADC Harun suspended over assaulting 2 BCL leaders
Students get tree saplings in Panchagarh
Sagar-Runi murder case probe report submission deferred for 101st time
One dead, 7 injured on Bangabandhu Expressway collision
3 Bangladeshi family members killed in UK road crash
Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Tuku in graft case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft