Rain likely in Dhaka, 12 other districts







As the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, is likely to occur in Dhaka and 12 other districts.





According to the forecast of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) due to the monsoon rain the temperature may fall gradually.





A low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay and adjoining area around 13 September 2023.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” the department said in its bulletin on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, a mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Chuadanga and it may abate from some places, said the bulletin.







TF

