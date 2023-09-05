

Enormous benefits & myths of meditation



Meditation can give you a sense of calm, peace and balance that can benefit both your emotional well-being and your overall health. You can also use it to relax and cope with stress by refocusing your attention on something calming. Meditation can help you learn to stay centered and keep inner peace.



Meditation is a method of training your brain to focus on one thing and redirect all your thoughts to the subject you are thinking about. Over the past few decades, the popularity of meditation has grown significantly among people of all ages. The key reason is that people now realize that meditation has both physical and mental health benefits that are sustained for long periods. People use meditation for all kinds of reasons; some want to increase their self-awareness and others want to reduce stress. But a great majority of people today use mediation to boost self-confidence, develop a positive outlook on life, improve their sleep, and even increase their pain tolerance.

Perhaps the most common reason why people practice meditation is to lower the level of stress. There are ample studies showing that regular practice of meditation can relieve stress and improve the quality of life. Stress, whether caused by mental or physical reasons, if not managed, can be physically harmful as it is associated with the release of many inflammatory chemicals called cytokines. These can lead to high blood pressure, anxiety, insomnia, depression, loss of concentration, and fatigue. However, research shows that some of the benefits of meditation include stress relief and improvement of the symptoms of other stress-related disorders.



As we know, anxiety and stress is not the same thing. Meditation allows one to cope and react positively to anxiety, whether it is brought on by specific stressors. To attain the anxiety-relieving benefits, one has to practice meditation regularly. Some types of meditation can lead to improved self-confidence and a positive outlook on life. Studies show that regular meditation can lower the symptoms of depression, reduce the frequency of negative thoughts, and generate more positivity in life. Meditation is one of the best ways to improve self-awareness. Regular meditation helps you develop a better understanding of yourself. At the end of the day, meditation reduces the feeling of loneliness and brings contentment.



Meditation is known to lower blood pressure by easing stress and reducing strain on the heart. Countless studies have shown that regular meditation can slightly lower blood pressure or reduce the need for blood pressure medications. By lowering blood pressure, you also reduce the risk of a heart attack and stroke.



Mindfulness and meditation are everywhere these days. With that popularity come the popularity of meditation myths and misunderstandings. Misconceptions about meditation can act as barriers and may prevent you from beginning a meditation practice. Those who have a meditation practice may think they are doing it wrong if they aren't achieving certain fairy-tale results.



We address 25 of the most common meditation myths.

The ability to experience a wide range of emotions is part of the human experience. Through meditation, we don't stop feeling sad, angry or scared, and we wouldn't want to. Both positive and negative emotions contribute to the fullness of our lives. Instead, we learn to welcome our emotions and in doing so, we relate to them differently. We are no longer consumed by our emotions but can be present with each one as it arises.



Here addressing, 25 of the most common meditation myths. May the facts invite you to find your own truth, by inspiring a meditation practice of your own: Meditation is not about turning away from the world outside, nor is it about turning away from our internal experience? We meditate not to escape what we're thinking or feeling, but rather, to get deeply in touch with what we are thinking and feeling. Meditation is about moving towards sensation, and then dissecting and transforming our experience from the inside out.



Meditation can lead to spiritual experiences, which come and go, and it can also lead to profound spiritual insight, which permanently changes you. It happens gradually, and it can happen all at once. If it doesn't happen in your next meditation session, it doesn't mean you're doing it wrong. A consistent practice develops faith. Through faith we learn to trust that our meditation practice unfolds exactly as it's meant to, on its own timeline, not ours.



Meditation can be a healthy and important part of a holistic wellness program, but meditation is not a replacement for therapy and cannot always solve our problems on its own. If you're struggling with past trauma, mental illness or challenging relationships, meditation may be most helpful if integrated alongside a healing modality led by a professional therapist, counselor or trauma-informed guide.



The writer is an ex, Head & Consultant, Blood Bank & Transfusion Services, icddr,b



