

Happy Teacher’s Day to my Chinese professor



These are a few important Chinese phrases to know if you want to celebrate a special Chinese teacher on September 10. Teacher's Day: Jiaoshijie. Happy Teacher's Day: Jiaoshijie kuaile! You work so hard: xinku le! xinku is a unique phrase in Mandarin Chinese that does not translate exactly. xinku literally means "hardship" or "exhausting," but it's commonly used to positively acknowledge the hard work someone has done. It's a way to show recognition and appreciation for the efforts of another person. Try this sentence: Laoshi, nin xinku le! Teacher, you work so hard! Wishing you daily happiness: Zhu nin tiantian kaixin! Thank you, teacher! Laoshi?ganxie nin! Teachers are arguably the most important members of our society. They give children purpose, set them up for success as citizens of the world, and inspire in them a drive to do well and succeed in life. As an international student, I studied in China for five years. I realized it then that China was advancing because education is the backbone of the nation. Teachers on the Chinese mainland earn the highest level of respect.



Happy Teacher’s Day to my Chinese professor

He is always beside me during the good and bad times. I will always be grateful to him. He inspired me a lot. He told me not to become a man of success but a man of value. Life isn't fair, but no matter your circumstances, you have to give it your all, he said. His key is he knows how to get good work out of students. That's why students from Professor Chen's lab are doing great. On December31, 2019, he invited all of the lab members for the New Year party. We all lab members enjoyed it a lot. I was the only international student. But I never felt I was far from my home. I learned many things from him and still try to follow his advice. I am happy and lucky to get a supervisor like him. I wish him the best. Happy Teachers' Day to all the Chinese teachers!



Ashikujaman Syed is a Bangladeshi citizen lives in China since 2015 & a Foreign Service Officer



Teacher's Day is an important holiday in China. Students across the country celebrate by gifting their teachers' bouquets of flowers, cards, paintings, or performing a song or dance. Wishing your teachers good luck, health, and prosperity on this day reflects your appreciation for the hard work of education they undertake all year long. Education is widely respected as one of the most important pursuits in China, so teachers get a special appreciation from society. Though the September 10th Teacher's Day only became an official holiday in 1985, September has been an important month for educators for thousands of years. Confucius' birthday was celebrated on the 25th day of the eighth lunar month of the Chinese calendar: Today, the birthday of this great teacher is widely recognized on September 28. Historically, during this time teachers received gifts from students and even raises and promotions.These are a few important Chinese phrases to know if you want to celebrate a special Chinese teacher on September 10. Teacher's Day: Jiaoshijie. Happy Teacher's Day: Jiaoshijie kuaile! You work so hard: xinku le! xinku is a unique phrase in Mandarin Chinese that does not translate exactly. xinku literally means "hardship" or "exhausting," but it's commonly used to positively acknowledge the hard work someone has done. It's a way to show recognition and appreciation for the efforts of another person. Try this sentence: Laoshi, nin xinku le! Teacher, you work so hard! Wishing you daily happiness: Zhu nin tiantian kaixin! Thank you, teacher! Laoshi?ganxie nin! Teachers are arguably the most important members of our society. They give children purpose, set them up for success as citizens of the world, and inspire in them a drive to do well and succeed in life. As an international student, I studied in China for five years. I realized it then that China was advancing because education is the backbone of the nation. Teachers on the Chinese mainland earn the highest level of respect.Chinese teachers are diligent, punctual and dedicated to their work. I met many teachers in China in the five years I was there and one of my favorite teachers was Peng Chen, a professor of pharmacy at Lanzhou University. He was punctual, sincere and hardworking and a talented person, efficient in teaching or presenting his subject, amiable with the students, caring, enterprising and rich with current knowledge. A good teacher must always encourage learners to develop their latent talents. I have many sweet memories with my professor and lab mates. Whenever my articles are published he is always happy and inspires me a lot to write more. When someone faces a problem he tries to solve the problem. He believes a strong man can save himself; a great man can save another.He is always beside me during the good and bad times. I will always be grateful to him. He inspired me a lot. He told me not to become a man of success but a man of value. Life isn't fair, but no matter your circumstances, you have to give it your all, he said. His key is he knows how to get good work out of students. That's why students from Professor Chen's lab are doing great. On December31, 2019, he invited all of the lab members for the New Year party. We all lab members enjoyed it a lot. I was the only international student. But I never felt I was far from my home. I learned many things from him and still try to follow his advice. I am happy and lucky to get a supervisor like him. I wish him the best. Happy Teachers' Day to all the Chinese teachers!Ashikujaman Syed is a Bangladeshi citizen lives in China since 2015 & a Foreign Service Officer