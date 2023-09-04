

Pentonic Pens makes a grand debut in BD



The esteemed figures present were Rohit Deepak Jalan, Director of Linc Limited; Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Global Office Automation Limited; Tazul Islam Qadri, General Manager of Global Office Automation Limited; and Fuad Bin Hafiz, Senior Marketing Manager of the company, graced the event with their presence.



Rohit Deepak Jalan, Director of Linc Limited, shared the legacy of excellence that Linc Limited has upheld since 1976, producing world-class pens.

He mentioned that Pentonic is one of their most well-recognized brand and expressed his optimism about growing their market share by partnering with Global Office Automation Limited, a significant player in the Bangladesh stationery industry.



Speaking on this significant partnership, Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Global Office Automation Limited, highlighted the company's track record of successfully distributing the world's premier stationery brands within the Bangladesh market.



He conveyed the company's enthusiasm for welcoming Brand Pentonic into their portfolio and expressed the anticipation that this esteemed brand would fortify their product offerings.



This milestone collaboration between Global Office Automation Limited and Linc Limited signifies a new era in the Bangladesh stationery landscape.



With Pentonic exceptional global reputation and Global Office Automation Limited's esteemed position, consumers can look forward to access to high-quality pens and stationery, while the industry anticipates a new level of growth.



