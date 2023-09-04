Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Dark.Mode
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pentonic Pens makes a grand debut in BD

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Business Desk

Pentonic Pens makes a grand debut in BD

Pentonic Pens makes a grand debut in BD

Global Office Automation Limited partnered with Linc Limited as the official distribution partner of the world-renowned pen brand Pentonic, in an event marked by a grand ceremony at the Marriott Convention Hall in Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.  Linc Limited proudly announced this for the Bangladesh market.

The esteemed figures present were  Rohit Deepak Jalan, Director of Linc Limited;  Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Global Office Automation Limited;  Tazul Islam Qadri, General Manager of Global Office Automation Limited; and Fuad Bin Hafiz, Senior Marketing Manager of the company, graced the event with their presence.

 Rohit Deepak Jalan, Director of Linc Limited, shared the legacy of excellence that Linc Limited has upheld since 1976, producing world-class pens.

He mentioned that Pentonic is one of their most well-recognized brand and expressed his optimism about growing their market share by partnering with Global Office Automation Limited, a significant player in the Bangladesh stationery industry.

Speaking on this significant partnership,  Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Global Office Automation Limited, highlighted the company's track record of successfully distributing the world's premier stationery brands within the Bangladesh market.

He conveyed the company's enthusiasm for welcoming Brand Pentonic into their portfolio and expressed the anticipation that this esteemed brand would fortify their product offerings.

This milestone collaboration between Global Office Automation Limited and Linc Limited signifies a new era in the Bangladesh stationery landscape.

With Pentonic exceptional global reputation and Global Office Automation Limited's esteemed position, consumers can look forward to access to high-quality pens and stationery, while the industry anticipates a new level of growth.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Banks’ green financing plunges amid liquidity crisis
S Africa plans cost-cutting measures as revenue falls
RSC issues compliance certificates to 73 more BD RMG units
Brac Bank, Gram Unnayan Karma to help char farmers
BD, Vietnam on right track to pursue $2b trade target: Envoy
India’s rice area expands on higher prices
Stocks extend gaining streak
India extends coal import mandate for power to avoid blackouts


Latest News
Three youths electrocuted in B'baria
Two cousins drown in Mymensingh pond
Indonesia rolls out red carpet for Bangladesh President
Erdogan to make 'important' announcement of Ukrainian grain after Putin talks
Saima Wazed nominated for WHO Regional Director
Chandrayaan-3 lander asleep due to solar depletion, likely to awake Sept 22: ISRO
Man dies in Sunamganj boat capsize
Dengue: Twelve die, 2,823 hospitalised in a day
BNP can only create crisis: Quader
Ten companies launder Tk 300cr in name of export: Customs intelligence
Most Read News
Recycling can reduce pollution
Walton-CRAB Sports festival 2023
Shanmugaratnam elected Singapore president  
Rohingya issue will remain unresolved if govt can't be ousted: Fakhrul
Aman Ullah Aman's wife sent to jail in graft case
Maid killed in city for eating housewife's baby's food
Garbage truck torch: Fakhrul-Rizvi among 8 BNP men indicted
21 Indian buffaloes seized in Mymensingh
PM likely to open rail service through Padma Bridge Oct 10
Demand for probe into death of housewife in Indian hospital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft