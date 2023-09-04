Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:08 PM
JAAGO Fdn addresses gender inequity, climate change

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The JAAGO Foundation Trust, in collaboration with Generation Unlimited and UNICEF, successfully organized the imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge 2023 Boot Camp in Dhaka.

The three-day residential workshop provided a transformative platform for the youth from Dhaka to ideate, co-create, and develop impactful community solutions addressing gender inequity and climate change using human-centered design approaches, says a press release.

During the three days bootcamp, 52 young participants worked in teams to turn their ideas into projects tackling climate issues and gender inequality within their community.

Guided by expert facilitators, participants honed their problem-solving skills and developed unique solutions with the potential to drive positive changes within their communities and beyond.

"Over the past three days, the young people who have participated in GenU Imagen Ventures have been on a journey as powerful and positive agents of change.

I commend their passion, energy, and fresh perspectives which are critical ingredients for positive transformations and a more sustainable future," said Ms. Emma Brigham, Deputy Representative at UNICEF Bangladesh.

The participants pitched their exciting initiatives during Pitch Day showcasing their emerging innovations to an esteemed panel of judges.

The top three most innovative and impactful solutions were awarded seed funds of US$1,000 each with dedicated mentorship and incubation support to further develop their projects.  

In addition, seven other boot camps will take place in seven divisions in the following months.  

Reflecting on the initiative, Korvi Rakshand, Chairman of JAAGO Foundation Trust, stated, "The imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge Boot Camp exemplifies our commitment to nurturing young talents and their ingenious solutions.

This program stands as a testament to the power of youth and collaboration in driving positive change through innovation."

The imaGen Ventures Youth Challenge 2023 Boot Camp ignited a spark of innovation but also paved the way for actionable youth-led solutions that address real-world challenges.

This endeavor resonates with the ethos of empowerment, collaboration, and sustainable progress for SMART Bangladesh.

Distinguished guests, including Md. Abul Kalam Azad, President of Generation Unlimited Bangladesh, Ms. Emma Brighton, Deputy Representative UNICEF Bangladesh also  joined the event alongside representatives from public, private, youth and development sectors.



