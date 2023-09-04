Video
Monday, 4 September, 2023, 8:08 PM
Home Business

IPDC, Enroute Greeneries to empower underserved communities

Published : Monday, 4 September, 2023
Business Desk

IPDC, Enroute Greeneries to empower underserved communities

IPDC, Enroute Greeneries to empower underserved communities

IPDC Finance Limited has taken a stride towards fostering economic inclusivity and environmental sustainability through a strategic collaboration with Enroute Greeneries Limited.
 
The two entities have signed an MoU solidifying their shared commitment to empower underserved communities while championing eco-friendly practices, says a press release.

This is a unique partnership to provide financial support to individuals facing multiple barriers, including physical disabilities, transgenders, underprivileged rural women, and emerging entrepreneurs seeking to achieve self-sufficiency.
 
During the signing Rizwan Dawood Shams, AMD, IPDC Finance Limited; Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, Head of SME, IPDC Finance Limited; Md. Tariqul Haque, Chairman, Enroute International Limited; Md. Shahjad Hussain, Chief Operating Officer, Enroute International Limited; Shawkat Ali Miah, Marketing Director, Enroute International Limited and some other officials from both the organizations were present.
 
Enroute Greeneries Limited, a manufacturer of disposable and environmentally conscious plates and cutlery, has harnessed the potential of Areca Palm Tree leaves as a renewable resource, readily available in the coastal regions of Bangladesh.

This collaboration extends beyond mere financial support.

Alongside funding, IPDC will provide essential skills training to individuals facing various barriers as mentioned above.

This approach aligns with IPDC's commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and fostering self-sufficiency.

This alliance underscores both entities' shared dedication to environmental stewardship.

The joint efforts of IPDC Finance and Enroute Greeneries stand as a testament to the power of synergy in driving positive change.

By channeling resources towards sustainable practices and empowering marginalized communities, they are shaping a future that prioritizes economic well-being and ecological balance.

Previously, IPDC collaborated with Enroute Greeneries to provide Enroute with a stall at National SME Fair 2022 where they showcased their eco-friendly products.



« PreviousNext »

