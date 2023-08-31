

Scholastica outplays Dhaka Cantt Girls' Public 17-6



In the other matches of the girls' event, Ideal School and College, Motijheel found a 7-2 win against Shaheed Police Smrity College while Motijheel Model School and College defeated Navy College by 5-3, Sher-e-Bangla Girls College had a 3-2 narrow escape against Model Academy, and Shiddeshwari Girls High School beat BAF Shaheen School and College by 5-0 straight.



The matches of the boys' event on Wednesday were played at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Stadium adjoining the Historic Paltan Ground.

This venue was added this year to host the increased number of matches as the number of teams as well as matches were increased this year.



In the boys' event, Khaled Haider Memorial High School defeated Dhanmondi Tutorial by 8-7 while Motijheel Govt Boy High School beat South Breeze School by 11-4, Scholastica, Uttara beat Dhaka Govt.



Muslim High School and College by 19-11, Shaheed Police Smrity College beat Cambrian School and College by 21-04 and Motijheel Model School and College defeated BAF Shaheen School and College by 16-07. On the other hand, Model Academy and Navy College played a 5-5 tie.



Earlier, the 28th edition of the School Handball tournament, began on Tuesday at the Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.



A total of 43 metropolis school teams from different Dhaka-based schools are competing in the tournament. A total of 24 boys' teams split into eight groups and 19 girls' teams split into six groups are taking part there.



St. Gregory's High School is the defending champion and Narinda Government High School is the runner-up in the boys' event. On the other hand, Viqarunnisa Noon School and College is the defending champion and Sunnydale School is the runner-up in the girls' event.



