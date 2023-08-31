

U-16 football team reach Bhutan safely



The boys, who left for Thimpu on Wednesday morning, however will skip the day's training session and hold their first practice today (Thursday).



Bangladesh which pitted in group-A along with defending champions India and Nepal, will play their tournament opening match against India on Saturday (Sept 2) and face Nepal on September 4 in their group second and ultimate match, according to a revised fixture received today from Bangladesh Football Federation.

The group-B of the tournament consists of host Bhutan, Maldives and Pakistan.



The top two teams from each group will play the semifinal slated for September 8 while the final of the championship will be held on September 10.



All the matches will be held at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu.



Bangladesh U-16 team:

Md. Nahidul Islam GK, Md. Abdur Rahman GK, Md. Alif Rahman Imtiage GK, Ashikur Rahman DF, Md Ismail Hossen, Md. Abu Rayhan Shaown, Md. Delwar DF, Md Imadul Haque RB, Md Imran Khan RB,Md. Siam Omit LB, Sheikh Sangram LB, Md. Mithu Chowdhury LB, Md. Kamal Merdha MF, Abdullah Junaid Cishty MF, Arman Miah MF, Nazmul Huda Faysal (captain) MF, Md Abu Sayed FW, Mohammad Ripon FW, Md Mursed Ali FW, M H Mohibbullah FW, Md Manik FW, Salah Uddin Sahed FW and Swe Mong Sing Marma. �BSS



