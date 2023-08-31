Knee surgery puts Ebadot in doubt for World Cup







The 29-year-old right-arm quick bowler is suffering from a left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which he sustained during last month's ODI series against Afghanistan. He underwent the operation at Cromwell Hospital in London on Wednesday.



Generally, it needs six months and a grueling rehab session to return to the field after any operations. However, the extent of his injury forced the team management to decide for an operation.

"Ebadot consulted a knee specialist in London this week. Upon extensive review of his condition, it was decided that Ebadot would undergo a left ACL reconstruction and meniscal repair," Bangladesh Cricket Board's Senior Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury provided the update on Ebadot.



"At this stage, we are not in a position to provide further details including the rehab process and expected timeframe for recovery.



However, we are fully committed to helping and supporting the player in every way possible in his journey towards returning to cricket," Dr Debashis said.



Even Taskin Ahmed is considered the best pacer for Bangladesh of late, Ebadot Hossain's quick rise gave Bangladesh the stability they needed. Since his ODI debut, Ebadot was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 22 wickets in 12 ODIs.



Ebadot was dubbed as middle over enforcer, giving Bangladesh cushion to go all out attack on the opponents.



Moreover his aggression, raw pace and death over skill were other ingredients that gave Bangladesh the luxury.



Also his aggression came as blessing for other pacers to take wickets.



Ebadot was earlier a Test specialist but since he played a vital role in helping Bangladesh achieve the landmark Test victory against New Zealand last year, he quickly rose to the fame and cemented his place as all format bowler.



Such was his impact in the white-ball cricket that captain Shakib Al Hasan and coach Chandika Hathurusingha openly regretted for the absence of the pacer in Asia Cup.



"Ebadot is one of our impact bowlers, the fastest bowler out of the five fast bowlers we played in the last few series.



So, it's a big loss, and to replace him straightway it's a hard task.



Hopefully, he'll recover soon," Hathurusingha said ahead of leaving the country for Asia Cup.



Shakib Al Hasan also echoed the same.



'Our preparation has been good but it is of great regret that Ebadot couldn't be the part of the team due to injury. It's a massive loss for us and a massive setback. He was the vital cog at this moment," Shakib added. �BSS



Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain's World Cup hopes looked all but ended in a huge blow for Bangladesh after it was decided that he would undergo a surgery for his knee injury, which had already ruled him out of the Asia Cup.The 29-year-old right-arm quick bowler is suffering from a left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury which he sustained during last month's ODI series against Afghanistan. He underwent the operation at Cromwell Hospital in London on Wednesday.Generally, it needs six months and a grueling rehab session to return to the field after any operations. However, the extent of his injury forced the team management to decide for an operation."Ebadot consulted a knee specialist in London this week. Upon extensive review of his condition, it was decided that Ebadot would undergo a left ACL reconstruction and meniscal repair," Bangladesh Cricket Board's Senior Physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury provided the update on Ebadot."At this stage, we are not in a position to provide further details including the rehab process and expected timeframe for recovery.However, we are fully committed to helping and supporting the player in every way possible in his journey towards returning to cricket," Dr Debashis said.Even Taskin Ahmed is considered the best pacer for Bangladesh of late, Ebadot Hossain's quick rise gave Bangladesh the stability they needed. Since his ODI debut, Ebadot was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh with 22 wickets in 12 ODIs.Ebadot was dubbed as middle over enforcer, giving Bangladesh cushion to go all out attack on the opponents.Moreover his aggression, raw pace and death over skill were other ingredients that gave Bangladesh the luxury.Also his aggression came as blessing for other pacers to take wickets.Ebadot was earlier a Test specialist but since he played a vital role in helping Bangladesh achieve the landmark Test victory against New Zealand last year, he quickly rose to the fame and cemented his place as all format bowler.Such was his impact in the white-ball cricket that captain Shakib Al Hasan and coach Chandika Hathurusingha openly regretted for the absence of the pacer in Asia Cup."Ebadot is one of our impact bowlers, the fastest bowler out of the five fast bowlers we played in the last few series.So, it's a big loss, and to replace him straightway it's a hard task.Hopefully, he'll recover soon," Hathurusingha said ahead of leaving the country for Asia Cup.Shakib Al Hasan also echoed the same.'Our preparation has been good but it is of great regret that Ebadot couldn't be the part of the team due to injury. It's a massive loss for us and a massive setback. He was the vital cog at this moment," Shakib added. �BSS