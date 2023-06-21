Video
Home Back Page

15th annual senate meeting held at BUP

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023
Staff Correspondent


Fifteenth annual senate meeting of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at Bijoy Auditorium of the university on Tuesday, said a press release.

The university vice-chancellor major general Md Mahbub-ul Alam presided over the meeting. He thanked the outgoing members and welcomed the newly appointed members at the beginning of the meeting.
Later, BUP Treasurer Air Commodore Md Shafiqul Islam placed the revised budget amounting Tk 117 crore 96 lakh for fiscal 2022-2023 and announced Tk 129 crore 59 lakh budget for the fiscal 2023-2024 that unanimously approved by the senate members.

Chief of Public Relations, Information, and Publications air cdre Syed Fakruddin Masud also presented the Fifteenth Annual Report (July 2022-June 2023) of BUP. Later, the annual report was approved by the senate members. BUP Registrar A B M Faisal Baten conducted the meeting.  

Among the senate members, Muhammed Faruk Khan, MP, major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam (Bir Uttam), MP, Nurul Islam Nahid, MP, H N Ashiqur Rahman, MP, secretaries from different ministries, high officials from Bangladesh Armed Forces, and high officials of BUP were present in the meeting.


