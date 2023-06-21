Charges against 33 accepted, warrant issued against 9







After accepting the charge sheet, Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury issued arrest warrants against nine people -- including two top-listed criminals Zeesan Ahmed and 'Freedom' Manik.



Seven other accused issued warrants are Dhaka city (south) AL Organising Secretary Golam Ashraf Talukder, Ward-10 councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Maruf Ahmed Mansoor, Rifat Hossain, Rana Mollah, Aminul Islam, Shamsul Haider and Kamruzzaman.

The court directed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjahanpur Police Station to submit the progress report on warrant execution by August 17. On June 5 Detective Branch (DB) of Police submitted charge sheet accusing 33 people including two top terrors- Zeesan and Manik in the murder case.



DB police inspector Yasin Sikder, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to CMM court GR section. DB police Inspector Yasin Sikder said he dropped the name of accused 'Excell' Sohel as the IO did not find his address correctly.



