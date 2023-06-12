Video
Monday, 12 June, 2023
City News

SAU VC honoured in India

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) vice-chancellor professor Md Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan has been honoured with the Life Time Achievement Award-2023 by the Agriculture and Engineering Technology Development Society of Kashmir for his significant contribution to plant breeding.
The award was given at the Fifth International Conference on Climate Change and its Impacts at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology in Kashmir, India, recently, said a press release.
Professor Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan has been honoured with various awards in the country for his contribution to agricultural research.
He received the Bangabandhu Agriculture Gold Medal in 2017, Krishi Padak-2015 by Krishibid Institution Bangladesh, the Dr Kazi M Badruddoja Trust Fund Gold Medal in 2016 by the Bangladesh Academy of Agriculture and the Plant Breeding Award by the Bangladesh Society of Aesthetics and Plant Breeding.
As a result of his research, three mustard varieties named Sau Sarisha-1, Sau Sarisha-2 and Sau Sarisha-3 have been registered by the National Seed Board of the Ministry of Agriculture.


