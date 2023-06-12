SAU VC honoured in India





The award was given at the Fifth International Conference on Climate Change and its Impacts at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology in Kashmir, India, recently, said a press release.

Professor Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan has been honoured with various awards in the country for his contribution to agricultural research.

He received the Bangabandhu Agriculture Gold Medal in 2017, Krishi Padak-2015 by Krishibid Institution Bangladesh, the Dr Kazi M Badruddoja Trust Fund Gold Medal in 2016 by the Bangladesh Academy of Agriculture and the Plant Breeding Award by the Bangladesh Society of Aesthetics and Plant Breeding.

