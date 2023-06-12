New Horizon Canadian Int’l School begins journey





These chain schools will run as part of the 'Global Offshore School Programme'.

The groundbreaking ceremony of this educational institution was held at a hotel in the capital on Sunday. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was present as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain, Director of Bangladesh Cricket Board Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Member of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Samsuddin Ahmad Chowdhury and Canada High Commission Charge d'affairs ad Interim Angela Dark attended the event as special guests.

In the speech, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, "We are a very talented nation and we have been able to prove our superiority everywhere by facing any challenge. Currently our education rate is 75 per cent, which is targeted to be 100 per cent by 2030."

The authority claims that this school will be directly managed by British Columbia Ministry of Education approved curriculum, certified principals and teachers, who are Canadian citizens. Students of this school can directly enroll in all universities of Commonwealth countries including USA, Canada, Australia, UK and France.

The chain schools have been operating in 8 countries of the world for the past 35 years. T. K. Group of Industry took permission to operate this school as the 9th country in Bangladesh.

Speakers on the occasion said that since the school is internationally acclaimed and one of the best ranked schools in the world.



