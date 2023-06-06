Improving quality of education stressed







Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, MP, came up with this remark as the chief guest while addressing the annual general meeting (AGM) of Upazila Primary Teachers' Association (UPTA) held in the upazila auditorium on Saturday. Teachers should read like students to increase the quality of education, he added. The minister further said, Bangabandhu's golden Bangladesh will be implemented through good education.



Among others, Azizur Rahman, president of UPTA, Tangail District Awami League (AL) Members Advocate Yakub Ali, Dr Mir Farhadul Alam Moni, Madhupur Municipality Mayor Siddique Hossain Khan, Tangail District Women AL Joint General Secretary Ruby Nigar and Upazila Vice-Chairman Nasir Ahmed Sharif also spoke at the AGM.

