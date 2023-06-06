Video
Home Countryside

Improving quality of education stressed

Published : Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondent

MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, June 5:  Primary school teachers and students should improve the quality of education.

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, MP, came up with this remark as the chief guest while addressing the annual general meeting (AGM) of Upazila Primary Teachers' Association (UPTA) held in the upazila auditorium  on Saturday.  Teachers should read like students to increase the quality of education, he added. The minister further said, Bangabandhu's golden Bangladesh will be implemented through good education.

Among others, Azizur Rahman, president of UPTA, Tangail District Awami League (AL) Members Advocate Yakub Ali, Dr Mir Farhadul Alam Moni, Madhupur Municipality Mayor Siddique Hossain Khan, Tangail District Women AL Joint General Secretary Ruby Nigar and Upazila Vice-Chairman Nasir Ahmed Sharif also spoke at the AGM.

Head teachers and assistant teachers of 110 primary schools were present.



