Online press club committee formed at Chhatak

CHHATAK, SUNAMGANJ, June 5: A 29-member full-fledged committee of Chhatak Online Press Club (COPC) in Chhatak Upazila of the district has been formed.The committee of COPC was made at a function held at a local restaurant on Saturday, with Mosharraf Hossain as President, Sazzad Mahmud Monir General Secretary (GS) and Sujan Talukdar as Organizing Secretary.The function was presided over by COPC Convenor Lecturer Mosharraf Hossasin.It was addressed by Jatiya Online Press Club's Sylhet Divisional Coordinator M Saifur Rahman Talukdar as the chief guest while Sazzad Mahmud Monir moderated it.Former principal of Chhatak Government College Moin Uddin Ahmed was the main speaker. Chhatak Press Club President Sayed Harun Ur Rashid and GS Md Abdul Alim, Sylhet Times Dotcom Editor Mosharraf Hossain Sujat, Chhatak Pourasabha Panel Mayor Taslima Jannat Kakoli, Chhatak Press Finance Secretary Bijoy Ray and Senior Journalist Tomal Poddar spoke as special guests.