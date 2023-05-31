10 youths nabbed on crutch card fraud in Pabna





PABNA, May 30: Police arrested 10 youths in Bhangura Upazila of the district on the charge of stealing money through crutch cards on Sunday at about 10 pm.



The arrestee are Sohag Islam, 25, Rana Hamid,22, Milan Hossain,28, Hasan Ali, 26, Russell Islam, 24, Farooq Hossain, 19, Johnny Hossain, 22, Shri Sumon, 36, Sakhawat Hossain Shanto, 20, and Shakeel Ahmed,27.





They were from different villages of Bagha and Charghat upazilas of Rajshahi District.



According to police sources, a group of police under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Murad Hossain conducted an operation in Naubaria Village, and arrested them. Also 6 LED monitors, 6 gas stoves, 1 rich cooker, 6 blenders, 5 speakers, 7 school bags and 130 crutch cards were recovered from them along with Tk 15,200. PABNA, May 30: Police arrested 10 youths in Bhangura Upazila of the district on the charge of stealing money through crutch cards on Sunday at about 10 pm.The arrestee are Sohag Islam, 25, Rana Hamid,22, Milan Hossain,28, Hasan Ali, 26, Russell Islam, 24, Farooq Hossain, 19, Johnny Hossain, 22, Shri Sumon, 36, Sakhawat Hossain Shanto, 20, and Shakeel Ahmed,27.They were sent to the district jail on Monday afternoon.They were from different villages of Bagha and Charghat upazilas of Rajshahi District.According to police sources, a group of police under the leadership of Sub-Inspector Murad Hossain conducted an operation in Naubaria Village, and arrested them. Also 6 LED monitors, 6 gas stoves, 1 rich cooker, 6 blenders, 5 speakers, 7 school bags and 130 crutch cards were recovered from them along with Tk 15,200.