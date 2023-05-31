Five people electrocuted in five districts







FENI: A woman was electrocuted in Fulgazi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Rina Akter, 27, wife of Dalim Mia, a resident of Dakshin Anandapur Village under Anandapur Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, the woman came in contact with an electric wire while she was working in her kitchen in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.



She was rescued by the family members and taken to Fulgazi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulgazi Police Station (PS) Abdul Hasim confirmed the incident.



SANTHIA, PABNA: A qur'an hafez was electrocuted in Santhia Upazila of the district on Sunday while plucking mango from a tree.



The deceased was identified as Zilhaq alias Amod Ali Mondol, 15, son of Lokman Ali Mondol, a resident of Hariakahan Village under Gourigram Union in the upazila. He was a student of Baitul Ulum Nurani Hafizia Madrasa in the area.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Zilhaq was plucking mango after climbing on a tree nearby the house at around 11 am. At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire accidentally, which left him seriously injured.



Injured Zilhaq was rescued by the family members and taken to Santhia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Santhia PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.



SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A housewife was electrocuted in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Lipi Begum, 27, wife of Nur Habib Madbar, a resident of Char Kachikata area under Umedpur Union in the upazila.



It was learnt that Lipi Begum came in contact with a live electric wire while she was picking vegetables in a field next to her house in the morning, which left her critically injured.



She was then rescued and taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.



NARAIL: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The incident took place in Dumur Tala area under Narail Municipality at around 7:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Beg, 46, son of Amjad Hossain Beg, a resident of Dumur Tala Beg Para area under the municipality.



According to the deceased's family members, Shahid Beg came in contact with a live electric wire while he was draining water from his pond with an electric motor, which left him dead on the spot.



Narail Sadar PS OC Md Baidur Rahman confirmed the incident.



GAIBANDHA: A woman was electrocuted in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



Deceased Ranjita Rani, 32, was the wife of Subhas Chandra Barman, a resident of Sathgiri Sheelpara Village under Bamondanga Union in the upazila.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, the woman accidently tangled with a live electric wire when she went to graze her cattle in a field nearby the house in the afternoon. She was critically injured at that time.



The family members rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, Sundarganj Bamondanga Police Investigation Centre In-Charge MA Aziz confirmed the incident.



