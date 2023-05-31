Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five people electrocuted in five districts

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Five people including three women have been electrocuted in separate incidents in five districts- Feni, Pabna, Madaripur, Narail and Gaibandha, in five days.

FENI: A woman was electrocuted in Fulgazi Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rina Akter, 27, wife of Dalim Mia, a resident of Dakshin Anandapur Village under Anandapur Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, the woman came in contact with an electric wire while she was working in her kitchen in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.

She was rescued by the family members and taken to Fulgazi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulgazi Police Station (PS) Abdul Hasim confirmed the incident.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A qur'an hafez was electrocuted in Santhia Upazila of the district on Sunday while plucking mango from a tree.

The deceased was identified as Zilhaq alias Amod Ali Mondol, 15, son of Lokman Ali Mondol, a resident of Hariakahan Village under Gourigram Union in the upazila. He was a student of Baitul Ulum Nurani Hafizia Madrasa in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Zilhaq was plucking mango after climbing on a tree nearby the house at around 11 am. At that time, he came in contact with a live electric wire accidentally, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Zilhaq was rescued by the family members and taken to Santhia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Santhia PS OC Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A housewife was electrocuted in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lipi Begum, 27, wife of Nur Habib Madbar, a resident of Char Kachikata area under Umedpur Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Lipi Begum came in contact with a live electric wire while she was picking vegetables in a field next to her house in the morning, which left her critically injured.

She was then rescued and taken to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

NARAIL: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Dumur Tala area under Narail Municipality at around 7:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Beg, 46, son of Amjad Hossain Beg, a resident of Dumur Tala Beg Para area under the municipality.

According to the deceased's family members, Shahid Beg came in contact with a live electric wire while he was draining water from his pond with an electric motor, which left him dead on the spot.

Narail Sadar PS OC Md Baidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

GAIBANDHA: A woman was electrocuted in Sundarganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Ranjita Rani, 32, was the wife of Subhas Chandra Barman, a resident of Sathgiri Sheelpara Village under Bamondanga Union in the upazila.

According to locals and the deceased's family members, the woman accidently tangled with a live electric wire when she went to graze her cattle in a field nearby the house in the afternoon. She was critically injured at that time.

The family members rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, Sundarganj Bamondanga Police Investigation Centre In-Charge MA Aziz confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 youths nabbed on crutch card fraud in Pabna
Five people electrocuted in five districts
Seven men arrested in rape cases
Cop crushed under train at Tongi
100 families at Patiya suffer for blocked canal mouth
Fake doctor fined in Gaibandha
Two lakh mt rice to be procured in Khulna
4 children drown in two dists


Latest News
10 people killed in clash with Mexico police
PM seeks larger Swedish investment in ICT, economic zones
Tk 337.60 crore budget for FY2023-24 approved for placing in Parliament
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's sovereign credit rating one notch
BGMEA, Cotton USA to collaborate on increasing mutual trade
Tarique-Zubaida graft case: Tussle between lawyers disrupts proceedings
Seven drown in five districts
Rise in remittance inflow irritates BNP: Quader
Nothing to be worried about new US visa policy: Peter Haas
US visa policy to be helpful for acceptable election: GM Quader
Most Read News
BNP leader Tuku's jail term in graft case upheld
Misappropriation of Tk 25cr: Dr Yunus, 12 others sued
New US visa policy for BD may dent democracy and humanity
HC upholds jail terms of Aman, wife in graft case
National budget of Tk 7.61 lakh crore on Thursday
Nine shops gutted in Gopalganj fire
Mother-daughter killed in sleep as pickup van ploughs through house
Covid: 159 more cases, highest daily count in 7 months
Rajshahi BNP leader Chand remanded again
Tk 761,785 crore budget to be placed in JS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft