

Unilever signs research partnership MoU with BUET



Under the MoU signed between UBL and RISE (Research and innovation Centre for Science and Engineering of BUET, RISE has awarded a research project to UBL to address plastic packaging circularity in Bangladesh, says a press release.



It is the first step towards the collaborative approach between RISE, BUET and UBL with the research project titled 'Sustainable Plastic Packaging Circularity -Cost-Effective Appropriate Technology'. This research is part of UBL's commitment to take action on plastic waste challenge in Bangladesh through the "Less plastic, better plastic, no plastic" model, and heading to a waste-free and sustainable Bangladesh.

The RISE, founded in the BUET, is a research and innovation hub to stimulate and foster world-class research and encourage innovations in engineering and science.



This significant research collaboration aimed at addressing pressing environmental challenges, future-fit technological solutions and promoting sustainability in context of Bangladesh scenario.



This collaborative effort will primarily concentrate on country specific solution for mitigating the environmental impact, minimizing the carbon footprint, enhancing energy efficiency, and establishing sustainable sourcing practices for raw materials and a strong focus will be placed on researching and advancing recyclable, reusable and compostable packaging solutions.



Also, this partnership will help to create a more sustainable future for Bangladesh by collaborating on research and development, capacity building, policy advocacy, and education and awareness.



Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Chairman Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP and BUET Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan attended the MoU signing ceremony as the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour respectively. BUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder presided over the ceremony. UBL CEO and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar and RISE BUET Director Professor Dr. Anisuzzaman Talukder signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.



Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP said: "The three main crises in the world today are climate change, threats to biodiversity, and plastic pollution, and the future of Bangladesh depends on the implementation of policies and strategies to deal with these issues� As an outcome of this MoU, I am hopeful that UBL, as a global brand, will share their experience with BUET and co-create innovative ways to solve the plastic problem."



Professor Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder said: "The industry and academia can complement each other to drive innovations for a more sustainable future, but the government's support is also crucial."



"As a part of our global commitment to improve the health of our planet, we have been driving innovative approaches to plastic waste management since 2020, which includes innovation in packaging, creating a sustainable model for plastic waste collection and management, and creating common platforms for multi-stakeholder dialogues and knowledge sharing," said Zaved Akhtar.



