Wednesday, 31 May, 2023, 7:39 AM
Home Business

NRBC Bank observes security awareness week

Published : Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

NRBC Bank observes security awareness week

NRBC Bank observes security awareness week

NRBC Bank is observing Security Awareness Week from May 28 to May 31 to create public awareness to prevent fire, earthquake, thunderstorm and cyber attack.

"Prevention is better than Cure" - keeping this motto in mind, S M Parvez Tamal, Chairman of NRBC Bank, announced the auspicious inauguration of the programme at the NRBC bank's head office recently, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank  Golam Awlia, Director (Security) of Bangladesh Bank  Lt. Col. Md. Shamimur Rahman, PSC (Retd), Assistant Director of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense  Md. Aktaruzzaman, Chief Risk Officer & DMD of NRBC Bank  Kabir Ahmed  and  DMD and CFO  Harunur Rashid were present on the occasion along with all Senior officials of the bank.

 In the programme, they discussed the need of security in banks and financial institutions, the severity of fire hazard & fire fighting, earthquake awareness, lightning awareness and the importance of security training.

All officers and employees of all branches and sub-branches of NRBC Bank participated in this inauguration program through online. The week-long workshop organized by the Security Management Division of NRBC Bank offered theoretical and practical training on physical & electronic security, cyber security, firearms safety, fire safety and other topics. A joint fire fighting and emergency evacuation drill have been organized in coordination with Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense in all divisional branches including head office. Besides, all necessary arrangements have been made to conduct a joint Fire fighting and evacuation drill in coordination with local fire services in all other branches and sub-branches of the bank in this week.


