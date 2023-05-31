Stocks witness up on large-cap vibe







DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 13.04 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 6,345.78. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 4.10 points to finish at 2,202.70 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 5.93 point to close at 1,375.65.



At DSE, out of the day's 375 securities, prices of 93 securities closed higher against 86 losing issues.

The day's trade value at the DSE decreased to Taka 9,760.13 million which was Taka 11,745.61 million at the previous session of the week. The major gaining issues were AIL, LEGACYFOOT, NAVANAPHAR, Rupali Life and TILIL while the major losing companies were Trust Bank, BGIC, Agrani Insurance, Dhaka Insurance and CONTININS. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 39.99 points up at 18,721.39.



At the CSE, 239 issues were traded. Of those, 72 closed higher and 59 closed lower when 46.72 lakh shares worth Taka 16.16 crore changed hands. �BSS



Stocks on Tuesday witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities.DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 13.04 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 6,345.78. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 4.10 points to finish at 2,202.70 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 5.93 point to close at 1,375.65.At DSE, out of the day's 375 securities, prices of 93 securities closed higher against 86 losing issues.The day's trade value at the DSE decreased to Taka 9,760.13 million which was Taka 11,745.61 million at the previous session of the week. The major gaining issues were AIL, LEGACYFOOT, NAVANAPHAR, Rupali Life and TILIL while the major losing companies were Trust Bank, BGIC, Agrani Insurance, Dhaka Insurance and CONTININS. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 39.99 points up at 18,721.39.At the CSE, 239 issues were traded. Of those, 72 closed higher and 59 closed lower when 46.72 lakh shares worth Taka 16.16 crore changed hands. �BSS