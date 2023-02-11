Two dead in road accident in 2021, were murdered: PBI



Two persons, who died in road accident in Narsingdi in 2021, were actually murdered in a planned way, Police Bureau of Investigation has found.



PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder revealed the information at a press conference held at his office in the capital on Thursday.

He said a cable network businessman Mamun Mia along with his associates planned to kill Shahanshah Alam Biplob over business feud.



To execute the plan, the accused rented a microbus to stage a road accident. On August 12 in 2021, the vehicle hit the motorcycle carrying Biplob and his bodyguard Monir Hossain while they were returning home from work at Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi. They died on the spot. Later, highway police recovered bodies of the two and filed a case under the Road Transport Act against the unidentified driver of the microbus.



Highway police Sub-Inspector Khwaja Mainuddin submitted a charge sheet mentioning it to be a road accident against the absconding owner of the microbus.



The PBI chief said following a court order, PBI investigated the case and found that the accused as part of a plan hit the motorcycle with the microbus, leaving Biplob and Monir dead on the spot.

