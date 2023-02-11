Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 February, 2023, 6:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two dead in road accident in 2021, were murdered: PBI

Published : Saturday, 11 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent


Two persons, who died in road accident in Narsingdi in 2021, were actually murdered in a planned way, Police Bureau of Investigation has found.

PBI Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder revealed the information at a press conference held at his office in the capital on Thursday.
He said a cable network businessman Mamun Mia along with his associates planned to kill Shahanshah Alam Biplob over business feud.

To execute the plan, the accused rented a microbus to stage a road accident. On August 12 in 2021, the vehicle hit the motorcycle carrying Biplob and his bodyguard Monir Hossain while they were returning home from work at Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi. They died on the spot. Later, highway police recovered bodies of the two and filed a case under the Road Transport Act against the unidentified driver of the microbus.

Highway police Sub-Inspector Khwaja Mainuddin submitted a charge sheet mentioning it to be a road accident against the absconding owner of the microbus.

The PBI chief said following a court order, PBI investigated the case and found that the accused as part of a plan hit the motorcycle with the microbus, leaving Biplob and Monir dead on the spot.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangla New Year celebration preps in full swing in New York
BD reports 3 more dengue cases
BRAC Hope Festival begins with theme ‘A Tribute to Bangladesh’
Two dead in road accident in 2021, were murdered: PBI
Ramjan defies poverty with GPA-5 at HSC, but his univ education uncertain
9 more C-19 cases reported
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu
Unlicenced pharmacies to be shut: DG


Latest News
Eight BNP men injured in BCL attack in Barguna
Moldova names new pro-EU PM after govt collapses
ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam
Gold bars worth Tk 92.5 lakh seized along Jhenidah border
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake death toll tops 23,700
Election under caretaker govt: BNP's union-level march begins
Housewife 'commits suicide' in Rajshahi
Man found dead in Joypurhat
Toronto mayor resigns after affair with ex-staffer
Man fined for digging pond, selling soil in Jhenidah
Most Read News
Momen seeks all countries engagement for sustainable Rohingya repatriation
Man hanged for killing Dr Nazneen, maid 17 years ago
Trader killed in Natore road accident
BUET admission tests to begin May 20
At least 12 dead after gas explosion hits Russian housing block
Read first, then judge the textbooks: Dipu Moni
World Bank to provide $1.78bn in aid to quake-hit Turkey
US sees huge potential to grow its ties with Bangladesh: Chollet
Man 'hacked to death' by younger brother in Sunamganj
Polytechnic student Jesmine 'murdered' by classmate: RAB
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft