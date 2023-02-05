

NSU to develop AI based flood forecast model with CAD under 1.5m grant



The "Support for Spatial Surge Forecasting Using Artificial Intelligence and Community Knowledge for Inclusive and Transformative Early Actions (SURF-IT)" project will monitor tidal surges in three upazilas in southern districts and provide localized predictions to help vulnerable coastal communities better manage potential losses and damages.



Faculty members from the Computer Science and Engineering and Economics departments at NSU will participate in this three-year initiative.



The International Development Research Centre in Canada has granted CAD 1.5 million to collaboration between North South University, the national NGO Uttaran, and the International NGO Action Against Hunger, to develop an AI-based flood forecast model in Bangladesh.The "Support for Spatial Surge Forecasting Using Artificial Intelligence and Community Knowledge for Inclusive and Transformative Early Actions (SURF-IT)" project will monitor tidal surges in three upazilas in southern districts and provide localized predictions to help vulnerable coastal communities better manage potential losses and damages.Faculty members from the Computer Science and Engineering and Economics departments at NSU will participate in this three-year initiative.