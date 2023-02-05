Video
Eastern Univ opens 2 new depts

Published : Sunday, 5 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Observer Desk

Departments of Civil Engineering and Pharmacy are being launched in Eastern University. The classes for the four-year honours course of these two subjects will begin on February 12.
With the opening of these two, the total number of departments in Eastern University stood at seven.

All programmes will be starting from the spring 2023 semester through the Outcome Based Education (OBE) system.
The objective of the OBE system is to achieve accreditation by the Bangladesh Accreditation Council (BAC) and the Institute of Engineers of Bangladesh (IEB) through quality teaching. Famous teachers from home and abroad will teach under this system.


