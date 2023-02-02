Student killed in Dinajpur road accident



A young man was killed after being hit by a bus at Parbatipur upazila in Dinajpur district on Thursday morning.





Deceased Ashik Islam, 20, was son Shahinur Alam, a resident of Paschim Rajabasor village under Manmathpur union in the upazila.





He was an 11th grade student of Parbatipur Adarsha College.







According to locals, a Parbatipur bound bus hit Ashik's motorcycle when he was returning home riding on his bike, leaving him critically injured.





Locals rescued him and took to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.





Parbatipur Model Police Station officer-in-charge Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the matter.





