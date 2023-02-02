Five women get Joyeeta Award in Rajshahi

Five Joyeeta award recipients and guests pose for a photo session at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in Rajshahi city on Thursday. Photo: Observer



Five women were given 'Best Joyeeta Award' as recognition for attaining their success in different fields in all eight districts under Rajshahi division on Thursday.





The Commissioner Office of Rajshahi division and the Directorate of Women Affairs under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs jointly arranged the award-giving ceremony under the programme of 'Joyeeta Searching Bangladesh'.





The awardees are- Keya Islam (economic), Dr Sayeeda Anzu (education and employment), Monwara Begum (successful mother), Mousumi Akter (repression prevention) and Morjina Parveen (social development).





Each of them was given a certificate, crest, rapper and Tk 25,000 each.





The awards were given to the successful women in five respective categories like economics, education and employment, successful mother, prevention of repression and social development sectors in a function at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in Rajshahi city.





State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira, MP, addressed the ceremony as chief guest, while Secretary at the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Hasanuzzaman Kollol and Director General of the Directorate of Women Affairs Farida Parveen spoke as special guests virtually.









NY

