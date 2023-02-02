SSC candidate dies of electrocution in Kapasia



A SSC candidate electrocuted while he was taking preparation for fishing at a canal in Kapasia early hours on Thursday.



The deceased was Abdullah Hossain Suhin,15, son of Salam of Barun village in Kapasia upazila. He was also a SSC candidate of Barun High School of Kapasia Upazila.



According to family and police sources, Suhin was electrocuted while he was trying to connect the electricity to an irrigation pump for fishing in a canal named Munsibari Bill Thursday early hours.



Classmates of Suhin had taken him to the Kapasia Upazila Health Complex where he was pronounced dead.



Sub-Inspector Abdul Alim of Kapasia Police Station said the body was handed over to the family without an autopsy as there was no complaint from them.







An unnatural death case was filed with the police station, he added.















NY

