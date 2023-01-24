Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 January, 2023, 5:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Shrimp sector lagging behind : study

Published : Tuesday, 24 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Due to lack of facilities including investment, adequate land for extending shrimp farms, modernized technologies and support from the authorities concerned, country's shrimp farming hasn't improved in a desired level. Instead, in recent years, the promise of a shrimp boom has faded and the sector seems to be at an impasse.
According to a study report of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), the annual value of shrimp exports is still at 1997 levels, around US $50 crore. This is in contrast to India, that started at comparable levels but currently has a market share worth $800 crore. Shrimp exports have gradually declined since their peak in 2013-14.
The information was revealed on Monday while exchanging views with media persons at the Centre for Integrated Rural Development in Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) Auditorium in Dhaka after an 'Expert Consultation Workshop' held on Sunday at the same venue. IFPRI hosted the workshop and views exchange meeting.
Among others, Deputy Project Director (DPD) of Bangladesh Sustainable and Marine Fisheries Project (BSCMFP) Saroj Kumar Mistri, IFPRI Research Fellow Sudha Narayan, country representative of International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) of the CGIAR Consortium Ricardo Hernandez and IFPRI Research Analyst Razin Kabir also spoke in the views exchange meeting.
In the meeting, the organizers said that a decade ago, there was much to cheer about with respect to the shrimp export performance of Bangladesh. But, the situation deteriorated due to various reasons.
There is a perception that Bangladeshi shrimp is priced higher relative to shrimp from competitors, in part because of lower productivity and in part due to the different varieties. Whereas Bangladesh's shrimp sector is dominated by bagda (black tiger), a native species, the global market for shrimp is dominated by white leg shrimp (L. vannamei), they said.
To better understand the problems faced by the shrimp sector, the CGIAR conducted a scoping study to document the issues faced by the sector including interviews with 25 multi-stakeholder experts. The preliminary results were presented at the Expert Consultation Workshop, they informed.
In the workshop, the stakeholders across the shrimp value chain, including officials from the Department of Fisheries (DoF) and the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI), met and shared their views.
The study revealed in the workshop noted that despite some improvements in yields and farmer adoption of modern technical practices, including farm and feed management, significant structural problems continue to plague the sector.
The report prepared based on the interviews said that the bulk of challenges appears to be at the production end. Small farm ponds and rearing shrimp in ghers limit the survival of shrimp and productivity of the farms. There is a pressing need for infrastructure, especially for deepening ponds and structures for improving water management.
However, farmers have little or no financial support, especially from formal institutions, in the absence of collateral. There was consensus that shrimp, unlike other species, needs technical knowledge. In the absence of such knowledge and the inputs required to do timely availability of appropriate feed, shrimp farming becomes a high-risk venture for small farmers. There is also an associated challenge of ensuring that the farmed shrimp is free from disease. Bangladesh now has at least three hatcheries that produce Specific Pathogen-Free Post-Larvae (SPF PL) that reduces these risks, it said.
However, the present extensive shrimp farming systems limit the ability of farmers to maintain bio-security of farms. Recent data suggests that most ponds that grow shrimp in fact also grow substantial quantities of fish.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC allows destiny  Chair to go to abroad
HC asks why independent probe commission on Aug 15 tragedy should not be formed
PBI asked to further probe Rozina case
Police baton charging students at a sit in demonstration
Hackers insert 547 birth certificates into five CCC accounts
Women's equal access to edn key to gender equality: US official
Shrimp sector lagging behind : study
Jamatul Ansar militants fled Hill Tracts to take shelter in Rohingya camp: RAB


Latest News
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Bangladesh seeks momentum to do well in Women's T20 World Cup
BPL 2023: Comilla's winning streak continues
Child drowns in pond in Panchagarh
Elderly man killed in Rajbari road accident
BGMEA President seeks WB support for RMG industry's development
Missing man found dead in Pirojpur
New gas field discovered in Bhola
Three-day annual conference of DCs begins Tuesday
Fugitive accused held in Noakhali
Most Read News
RAB's drive at Rohingya camp, 2 militants arrested after gunfight
Bus driver, helper arrested over university student Nadia's death
Six sentenced to death for Mymensingh war crimes
Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Quran burning
Death of Nadia: Students take to street in city again
A challenging year for the banking sector
Chinese Food Festival launched in Ctg
21 B'baria lawyers should be ashamed of indecent slogans, HC observes
6th JU convocation on Feb 25
One arrested with marijuana in Chandpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft