Women's equal access to edn key to gender equality: US official

US Senior Official to the Secretary of State in the Office of Global Women's Issues Kat Fotovat has said that the women and girls have the right to learn, innovate, compete, and succeed in the global economy.

"Ensuring young women's equal access to education is central to gender equality, the US is working to make this vision a reality through its Global Women's Economic Security strategy," Kat Fotovat at the 10th Commencement Ceremony of the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram where she made the remarks and met with students and faculty, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.

From January 21 to 22, the US Senior Official participated in the 10th Commencement Ceremony of the Asian University for Women (AUW) progremme in person at Chattogram and met with the women gathering in Dhaka.

"When you educate women, you change not only their lives for the better; the ripple effects are immediately felt by their families and communities," her office tweeted.

Fotovat also spoke to the "inspiring" women leaders at this year's AUW Commencement Conference. In Dhaka, Fotovat was engaged with members of government and civil society to discuss women, peace, and security issues in Bangladesh and the region.

She participated in an inauguration event for the Reducing Child Marriage - Skills Training for Advancing Resources project, a partnership between the US Embassy Dhaka and Brac.

Under this programme, a vocational training for 14-18-year-old girls and young women - will help those who are most at risk of a child, early, and forced marriage - from the most climate-vulnerable localities of Bangladesh.

















