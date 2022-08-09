

Bangladesh firm on One China Policy



However, it is encouraging to note that both countries are witnessing a noticeable boom in their bilateral ties against the backdrop of the Chinese foreign minister's recent trip to Dhaka. Especially , following the meeting of two foreign ministers 4 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) have been inked on disaster management, cultural cooperation, marine science and handing over of the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur. On that note - China is also our key development partner.



We, however, consider the Chinese FM's recent visit important in terms of stabilising geo-political tensions looming large over Taiwan. And amid growing tensions Bangladesh on August 4 issued a statement reiterating its support for One-China Policy.



China has been a tried and tested ally of us, and given the country's economic and military prowess it has gradually evolved as a top leader of the region in many aspects.



In terms of our growing trade and commercial ties with China, the country now provides duty-free facility to 97 per cent of items from Bangladesh and it would be increased to 98 per cent from September 1. Moreover, The Chinese side also agreed to issue visas for Bangladeshi students paving their return to China immediately. Currently, around 5, 000 Bangladeshi students studying in China are waiting to return to their campuses there.



We also believe our bilateral ties will reach a new level, if our Chinese counterparts get more actively engaged in resolving the Rohingya refugee crisis. Though the Chinese FM has assured, if it needs tripartite intervention over the ongoing humanitarian crisis, China will play its role but the crisis has been lingering for almost 5 years now.



Not only Bangladesh but other countries are also facing problems for this manmade humanitarian crisis in Myanmar. We believe the Chinese political leadership has a crucial role to play in formulating a long-term political solution in this regard.



Last of all, the latest visit of the Chinese FM has taken place amid growing geopolitical tensions with impact on developing countries in the region , and we urge the government to ensure and maintain a strategic balance amid these ominous developments without ruffling feathers in the Western World.



We certainly disapprove of acts of provocation in some countries, but hope to maintain a peaceful and stable environment for mutual development. Since our independence we have always remained with One China Policy and we remain firm as before.

