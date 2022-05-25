Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 5:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

6 NSU trustees barred from leaving country  

Published : Wednesday, 25 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued an injunction against six NSU trustees including its Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed to leave country in a case filed over in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.  
The six trustees who will bar to leave the country are NSU Board of Trustees Chairperson Azim Uddin Ahmed, Rehana Rahman, MA Kashem, Mohammad Shahjahan, Benazir Ahmed, Azim Uddin Ahmed and Amin Mohammad Hilali. Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order in responding to appeal of ACC. A Court in Dhaka on Monday permitted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to interrogate four members of North South University's (NSU) Board of Trustees at the jail gate for a day, in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
6 NSU trustees barred from leaving country  
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases top 100 in Europe
7 killed, 30 injured in road accidents
Left Democratic Alliance brings out a procession in front of the National Press Club
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to a ‘death threat’: Fakhrul
Quader hopes AL to win next general polls defying conspiracies
Rice price rising due to wrong policy despite new crop: Fakhrul
Quader urges AL men to remain united under Sheikh Hasina's leadership


Latest News
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
Bank officials can travel abroad for Hajj, treatment
AL would come to power through next polls: Quader
Rajshahi, Chapai both get GI certificate for Fazli
BNP starts movement dialogue with political parties
AFC Cup: Kings stay in race beating Indian 2nd tier champions
US ambassador voices concern over DSA in Bangladesh
Rumourmongers should seek apology before using Padma Bridge: Hasan
Padma Bridge to be named after Padma River
Bangladesh to import 10 lakh tonnes of wheat from India
Most Read News
Coastal community in fostering blue economy of Bangladesh
Japan hosts Quad summit seeking unity on countering China
20 countries offer new arms for Ukraine
HSC students demand second-time admission test at CU
US policy toward Taiwan 'has not changed': defense secretary
BCL-JCD clash at DU, 30 injured
5 killed, scores trapped after building collapses in Iran
Conspiracy theories that US let loose monkeypox swirl in China
The faces from China's Uyghur detention camps
US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft