6 NSU trustees barred from leaving country  

A Dhaka court on Tuesday issued an injunction against six NSU trustees including its Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed to leave country in a case filed over in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order in responding to appeal of ACC. A Court in Dhaka on Monday permitted the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to interrogate four members of North South University's (NSU) Board of Trustees at the jail gate for a day, in a Tk 304 crore money laundering case.