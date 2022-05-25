Engr Lutfor gets IEB lifetime award

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), the most prestigious national professional organisation in the country, on its 74th anniversary, felicitated engineering leaders by awarding 'Lifetime and Posthumous Awards' who have led and contributed to the IEB.

A grand ceremony was held at the Auditorium of the IEB Head Quarter in the capital's Ramna on Sunday (May 21, 2022) afternoon while Engr Mosharraf Hossain, MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League was present as the Chief Guest.

Engr Lutfor Rahman was awarded the lifetime award. He is currently working as expert consultant at LGED. Before that, he was the Director General of the River Research Institute.

He completed his BSc in Civil Engineering from BUET in 1980 and obtained MSc degree in Water Resources from the same university. He obtained PhD in Civil Engineering from Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET).

He also earned a PGD in Environment from the University of Labro in England.