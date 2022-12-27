Two 'thieves' lynched in Narail

Narail, Dec 26: Two suspected thieves were killed in a lynch-mob attack at Birgram in Sadar upazila of Narail district early Monday.

Among them, one was identified as Asadul Sheikh, 36, of Bagerhat.

A gang of cattle lifters entered the cowshed of Rebo Biswas in Birgram around 3.30am, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Narail Sadar Police Station Md Mahmudur Rahman.

Sensing the presence of the thieves, local people surrounded them and caught two of them while the others managed to flee.

The villagers beat up the two suspected thieves, leaving them dead, said the OC.

Later, police recovered the bodies from Narail-Gobra road and sent those to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue.

Besides, a case was filed in this regard, he added. -UNB











