Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:37 PM
DMP chief inspects security arrangement of MRT Line-6 route

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has completed all preparations to ensure the overall security of the metro rail service, expected to start operation from Uttara (Diabari) to Agargaon in the city today (Wednesday).
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to open the first phase of the much-awaited Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 (MRT Line-6) this morning.
The DMP is entrusted with maintaining the entire security of the metro rail, said DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruque at a press briefing after visiting Diabari, Uttara North Centre and the Prime Minister's public meeting place.  "Tomorrow (December 28) is a historic day for Bangladesh," he said.
 "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a public meeting and inaugurate the much-awaited metro rail in Uttara tomorrow. Security arrangements have been made to ensure tight security for the Prime Minister and other VVIPs," Faruque said.
 Sources said DMP will maintain the security for the Metro rail service for an interim period as a move is underway to form a specialised new police unit named - Mass Rapid Transit Police or MRT Police to ensure security and safety checks at every station. A proposal has been sent by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)  to form a separate specialised unit for the overall safety of Metro rail, said DMP Commissioner  Khandker Golam Faruq on Tuesday.
Though it has been decided that a specialised new police unit named "Mass Rapid Transit Police" or "MRT Police" will be formed to ensure security and safety checks at every station of the metro rail, the DMP will do the job in the interim period," he added.  The metro rail will open a new horizon in Dhaka's public transport sector , said Golam Faruq.



