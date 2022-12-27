Dense fog disrupts Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry services

Goalanda, Dec 26: Poor visibility caused by thick fog has disrupted the ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia and Aricha-Kazirhat route on Monday morning.

Besides, the movement of all types of water transports has been suspended.

Khorshed Alam, office assistant manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Daulatdia point, said the ferry services remained suspended from 6 am due to poor visibility.

Heavy fog started to cover the river basins of Daulatdia-Paturia and Aricha-Kazirhat points from midnight. The authorities halted all ferry services on these two routes to avoid the risk of accidents.

Two ferries remained stranded in the middle of the Padma and operation of nine more ferries was cancelled on the route, he said.

About 30 vehicles and at least 200 passengers on two ferries got stranded in the middle of the river and suffering amid heavy cold.

The service will resume once the fog disappears. However, there is no pressure of vehicles on the both points, said Shah Md. Khaled Nawaz, deputy general manager (Commercial) of BIWTC at Aricha point. -UNB