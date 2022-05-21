

Alarming rise in hypertension



However, earlier, only adult people were affected by the disease, but now scores of young people are being affected.



The point, nevertheless, hypertension can have dire consequences. Often there are no early signs of high blood pressure. The disease can mutely damage different parts of the body. This is why high blood pressure can be termed as a 'silent killer'.



What raises even a bigger concern, uncontrolled and untreated hypertension can lead to serious physical complications. And high blood pressure is a serious risk factor for a variety of complex diseases, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, paralysis, and blindness.



It is a fact that problem of high blood pressure is most prevalent in low and middle income countries. Africa reportedly has the highest incidence of hypertension at 27 per cent. America has 18 per cent. But number of young adults suffering from hypertension has increased sharply in low- and middle-income countries.



The best way to live with this fact is to address the key causes of hypertension by developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.



When it comes to the country's overall national health statistics, according to World Health Organization (WHO) - Non-communicable diseases country (NCD) Profile 2018 unquestionably sends out a clear warning. Non-communicable diseases are responsible for 67 per cent of total deaths in Bangladesh every year. And number of patients suffering from these diseases is increasing day by day.



In addition, according to a separate 2018 WHO data, 572,600 people have died due to non-communicable diseases in Bangladesh, and some 22 per cent of people have died prematurely due to hypertension. Among other non-communicable diseases, most people die of heart diseases in the country, accounting for 30 per cent of all deaths.



The million dollar question, however, there are a series of common causes behind hypertension - why are these causes suddenly shooting up among our young people?



We believe, growing rate of unemployment, frustration and depression are also key reasons behind alarming rise in hypertension patients.



Given the grave physical and mental repercussions of hypertension, need of the hour is to quickly form a probe committee consisting of doctors , health experts and psychiatrists to pin pointedly identify the actual reasons behind the growing number of young hypertension patients in the country.



At the same time, it is crucial to launch a countrywide health campaign to alert people on this serious medical condition, and also how to adopt preventive measures in this regard.

