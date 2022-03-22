Myanmar’s proposed Rohingya repatriation process must be sustainable

Despite having some ongoing crises worldwide, a piece of good news for the world is that Myanmar expresses its interest in taking back/repatriating some Rohingyas (estimated 700 Rohingya primarily) in Rakhine. Although the estimated number of refugees regarding Rohingya repatriation in Rakhine is very low, the significance of the issue seems to be very important. It is appreciable that Myanmar understands the reality. But Myanmar should have goodwill and commitment to repatriate the Rohingyas. It would be pragmatic when Myanmar would ensure the implementation of its goodwill. Bangladesh is continuously emphasizing the efforts to facilitate early repatriation of the displaced people of Myanmar's Rakhine state.



However, it is a matter of hope to note that there is a sign of progress in negotiations over the repatriation of the Rohingya ethnic minority of Myanmar from Bangladesh who were subjected to expulsions from Myanmar in 2017. Earlier, Bangladesh signed a bilateral agreement with Myanmar on 30 October 2017 and on 30 October 2018 respectively. But the world didn't see the implementation of the agreement.



There are more than 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Bangladesh has shown its humanity by sheltering these huge numbers of Rohingyas. Neighbouring Myanmar, on the other hand, has always played a controversial role at home and abroad. According to various reports published in Bangladeshi newspapers recently, the junta government of Myanmar has sent a letter expressing its interest in taking back the Rohingyas. A list has also been sent to Dhaka for the speedy return of 700 Rohingyas after screening. The Rohingya repatriation process could start at any moment. Bangladesh-Myanmar has made all kinds of preparations for the repatriation process.



In contrast to this position of Myanmar, Bangladesh wants to send back 1100 family members together. According to various reports from open sources, Myanmar is ready to start the repatriation process in the first phase. Myanmar has so far completed the screening of 26,000 Rohingyas. Bangladesh hopes to repatriate 750000 Rohingyas in various phases. And this repatriation is supposed to be done voluntarily and by ensuring a safe environment. The United Nations will also be involved in this process. The process of Rohingya repatriation has been stalled for a long time due to elections, military coups, and the Covid-19 pandemic in Myanmar. Discussions resumed on January 26 this year at a virtual meeting of the technical committees of the two countries.



The Bangladesh delegation was led by Shah Rezwan Hayat, Commissioner for Refugee Relief and Repatriation. The Myanmar delegation was led by Yeh Tun O, Deputy Director-General of the Ministry of Immigration and Population. Following the tripartite meeting mediated by China in January 2021, Bangladesh offered all possible assistance in light of the three bilateral agreements signed between the two countries to expedite the screening process of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.



Moreover, both sides expressed their willingness in this technical level discussion to find out the reasons for the delay in securing the previous residency of Rohingyas in Rakhine. Highlighting the technical complexities and lack of information at the meeting, the Myanmar delegation assured assistance in completing the pending verification process.



Due to international pressure, the Myanmar government made an agreement with Bangladesh to take back the Rohingyas, but the repatriation has not started even today. On the contrary, Myanmar has repeatedly obstructed the repatriation process by resorting to various tactics. The international community has also not taken a strong stand on the Rohingya issue. If we want fruitful and durable repatriation of Rohingyas in Rakhine, now the international community must compel Myanmar to abide by some international customary law regarding the repatriation of the Rohingya. Myanmar government must fulfil such criteria:

1) Rohingya repatriation must be safe, continual, dignified, and sustainable based that is something Myanmar must guarantee.

2) They should amend the '1982 citizenship law. They must consider Rohingyas as a legal ethnic group in Myanmar.

3) Safe zone for Rohingyas must be ensured.

4) They must fulfill the requirements or proposals of the Kofi Annan Commission (The Advisory Commission on Rakhine State), Bangladesh Prime Minister's proposals at the 74th, 75th, 76th UN General Assembly.



5) However, analysts advise Bangladesh to be cautious if Myanmar now wants to take back 700 people. They must keep their words. Myanmar must confirm it will take back all stranded Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

6) They must be committed that the process would be a continual process. All Rohingya would be repatriated gradually.

7) Bangladesh needs to increase diplomatic contacts Bangladesh needs to take a holistic stance on the Rohingya issue in various forums regarding the proposed Rohingya repatriation. Third parties such as UNHCR, Aasen even third countries can be included in the process.



8) Myanmar must act as a friendly neighbour with Bangladesh. It isn't possible for Myanmar and Bangladesh to interchange the neighbours. Basically, Myanmar and Bangladesh must engage with neighbourly spirit. Myanmar and Bangladesh must strengthen their ties to resolve the long-pending Rohingya crisis. Whole South Asia and Southeast Asia could benefit from resolving this regional humanitarian crisis.

9) Myanmar must have goodwill to engage positively with Bangladesh. The world wants to see a fruitful and sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis. Rohingya crisis solution would be essential for the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingya people to Myanmar from Bangladesh.



However, Myanmar's proposed Rohingya repatriation process must be smoothly implemented, continual and sustainable.

Jubeda Chowdhury is a teacher. She has completed Honours and Master's degree in the International Relations department from Dhaka University













