

Dealing environment with data



Nature or environment is the only thing that each and every living being here on this earth shares. Because of nature, we are still alive, because of nature's care we are where we are now. But because of human ambition and ignorance, we are slowly breaking down our very cradle of life. There are a number of environmental challenges facing the world today, including climate change, deforestation, air and water pollution, and the loss of biodiversity. The problem is, the mother earth will survive these changes and recover after given enough intervals, but we will not.



If we keep harming the nature, the nature will sooner or later cast us out in the oblivion. This is why we should constantly look for the way to reduce these harms done by us. The current age is an age of information. The development of electronic computers in the mid-20th century paved the way for the collection and analysis of large datasets. The emergence of big data has paved the way for enormous data being analyzed in multiple ways.



Development of "Machine learning", which is a type of artificial intelligence that allows computers to learn from data without being explicitly programmed, has become an important tool in data science. So, as data is becoming our biggest tool in the current age, we have to found out how to use this tool to at least minimize the harm that we human have done to our only home, Earth.



Data science is an interdisciplinary field that uses scientific methods, processes, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data. It combines techniques from fields such as statistics, computer science, and domain expertise to draw conclusions and make predictions from data.



Data science is a key part of many industries, including finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. For example, a data scientist working in the finance industry might use data to develop algorithms for predicting stock prices, or to identify fraudulent transactions. In healthcare, data science might be used to develop models for predicting the likelihood of a patient developing a particular disease, or to identify trends in patient behavior.



To give a specific example, consider a data scientist working for an online vendor. The data scientist might use data science techniques to analyze customer data, including purchase history, demographics, and browsing behavior. This analysis could reveal insights such as the most popular products, the average customer lifetime value, or the factors that influence customer loyalty.



These insights could then be used to inform decisions about product development, marketing, and other aspects of the business. For example, the seller might decide to focus its marketing efforts on the demographics that have the highest customer lifetime value, or to develop new products based on the most popular items. Overall, data science is a powerful tool for understanding and making sense of large and complex data sets. By applying advanced analytical and statistical techniques, data science can help organizations to unlock valuable insights and make more informed decisions.

Data science is a rapidly growing field that uses advanced analytical and statistical methods to extract insights from data. It has a wide range of applications, including in the environmental sector. Like for example, Data science can be used to monitor environmental conditions and track changes over time. Sensors and other monitoring devices can collect data on air and water quality, temperature, and other factors. This data can be analyzed to detect trends and patterns, allowing for early detection of potential problems and timely intervention.



Data science can also be used to model and predict the impact of human activities on the environment. For example, scientists can use data on emissions, land use, and other factors to create models that simulate the effects of different scenarios on air and water quality, biodiversity, and other aspects of the environment. These models can be used to evaluate the potential impact of different policies and actions, and to identify the most effective strategies for protecting the environment.



Moreover, data science can be used to support the development of new technologies and solutions for environmental challenges. Data on the performance of different materials and processes can be used to optimize the design of renewable energy systems and other technologies. Data on the behaviour of wildlife and ecosystems can be used to support the development of conservation strategies.



Last but not least, data science can be used to engage the public and build support for environmental protection. Data on the state of the environment and the impact of different policies can be visualized in interactive maps, graphs, and other formats, making it easier for people to understand and engage with these issues.



Overall, data science has a lot to offer in terms of protecting the environment. By providing new ways to monitor, model, and understand environmental systems, data science can support the development of effective policies and solutions for addressing some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time.

Shafin Haque Omlan, Research Associate, Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management (BIGM)













