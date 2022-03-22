A mother can also be a monster!

Extramarital affairs may be denounced in all societies though the fact remains, conservative or liberal, whatever the social structure, the lure of the illicit is universal. However, to what extent such socially unacceptable liaisons can cloud human minds is evident from the recent death of two brothers, reportedly poisoned by their own mother, as she wanted to marry her lover.



Love is blind, as we all know of Shakespeare's quote but many are possibly not aware of the lines that follow: lovers do not know the petty follies they commit. Without doubt, when two children have been murdered in cold blood there is nothing 'petty' about it.



The allure of the illicit:

Forbidden fruit always tastes better, so the saying goes. While extra marital relations cannot be uprooted, the actors in this sort of relation need to draw a line as to where emotions have to be axed to allow responsibility and ethics to take precedence. Arguably that is hard because love never follows any rules and when in love, the mind is in a trance. To quote the great bard once more: love is a madness and deserves a dark house and a whip just like madmen do.



The amoral case where two children were fed poison laced sweets by the mother, lay bare a diabolically fiendish plot concocted by the woman and her lover to point the finger at a syrup for children, given usually to provide relief from cold, flu and fever like conditions. There is a saying that criminals always make a mistake; in this heart wrenching tragedy, the mistake of the killers was to choose a well- established medicinal product manufactured by a company, active in the pharmaceutical market since the 70s. Naturally, the initial blame on the syrup jolted the whole drug plus the civil administration, which immediately initiated thorough tests.



But the police possibly suspected foul play from the early stages and a call list tracing of the woman showed that on the day the two children died, the two lovers talked to each other more than ten times. What is most outrageous is the way the woman acted the part of the distraught mother after the deaths. As per information, she deliberately delayed treatment and did not get the children admitted to the hospital despite getting tickets for immediate medical inspection.



Later, she confessed to the crime although a thorough probe into her psychological state becomes essential because since the beginning of time we have been programmed to believe that a mother is the safest guardian of a child.



What sort of 'love' is this?

Once more, we are faced with the enigma of love. Do we really understand it? Perhaps, we fool ourselves into believing that we know what love is. The lover of the woman reportedly told her that if she got rid of her children, he would marry her. Any sane person would have severed the relation but we forget that struck by blind passion, human instincts are expunged. For argument's sake, if the woman had gotten away with it could she have lived with the knowledge of the crime?



The woman and her lover should be put under meticulous probe by psychiatrists because it's imperative we understand how their minds worked. The obsessive nature of love is something that is never discussed openly. It's time we start to dissect it, with all its virtues and despicable vices.



To divert our attention a bit: in recent times, countless television soap operas have used extra marital affairs to add some piquancy to the usual bland plots. Like I said earlier, something which is done in secret and has overtones of 'illegality' about it is always more thrilling. These TV dramas have subtle impact on our minds. Although the endings of such relations are shown to be harmful, the hidden desire for something illicit remains undiminished.



Coming back to reality, relations outside marriage will happen. In such cases, sometimes, the man and woman involved realise their folly and decide to end it, giving priority to family values, in others the result is a divorce but in extreme situations, the lovers plan something abominable. The locals of the area where the incident happened are stunned, shocked and have said unequivocally that such an incident not only questions the concept of the absolute and unconditional love of the mother but also brings under the spotlight how romantic obsession can drive people to become monsters.



Love crimes always come out in the open:

Back in the late 80s, the whole country was rocked by the Sharmin killing case where the husband, Munir, in a relation with another woman called Khuku, stabbed and killed his wife. The incident shook the moral foundation of society and, in the end, Munir was hanged despite several attempts to have the death sentence overturned. Khuku, the other woman, was also given the death sentence although in 1992, her conviction was scrapped and she was acquitted of all charges.



Khuku developed the romantic relation partly because her husband was not working due to physical limitations and financial support for her family was a key necessity. In view of extenuating circumstances, she was let free but how would the two lovers of 2022 be dealt with in a court of law?



Munir, Sharmin Khuku came from educated upper middle class families which is why the case drew widespread attention and perhaps it's this public interest which ensured the punishment of the killer. Since the current case involves persons living in rural areas, chances of this case going out of the public eye are high. In that case, will proper justice be meted out?



Murdering two innocent children through a premeditated plan by unlawful lovers is one of, if not the worst crime and exemplary is essential to work as a deterrent. Society cannot prevent forbidden alliances but can certainly create a feeling that crimes committed to sustain such relations have dire consequences.

Pradosh Mitra is a social observer











