Saturday, 31 December, 2022, 8:45 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Omicron BF.7

Published : Saturday, 31 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Dear Sir
Many people in China have already been infected with the virus BF.7. Images of China have also been found in India. The victims are residents of Gujarat and Odisha. This virus spreads very quickly. The RTPCR test also fails to detect. As a result, doctors believe that those who have not yet been vaccinated against Corona are at risk of being infected by this new form. Patients with diabetes, kidney or any other comorbidity have every chance of coming in contact of it.  

Winter means cold, fever season. Almost everyone is suffering from this problem. Just like having a cold does not necessarily mean that it is a virus, even if you have a cold, it would not be wise to ignore it as normal in this situation. There is no contrast with the rest of the symptoms of Corona. There is fever, runny nose, sore throat, respiratory infection. Symptoms like headache, abdominal pain, pain in different parts of the body may also appear.

An infected person can spread the virus to 10-18 people at the same time. The most worrying thing is that the symptoms that will always appear have no meaning. It can come silently and build a nest in the body. Therefore, it is important to be very careful. The practice of wearing masks should be restarted. One must use masks in crowded metro, bus and train. Resume taking the same precautions you took during the pandemic. If not vaccinated, definitely get it. Take extra care with the elderly and younger members of the household. Use sanitizer.
    
Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Center for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



