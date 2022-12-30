Dealing air pollution in winter

Dear Sir



At first glance, it may seem like the city life is rushing through the winter fog, but the story is different here. This December, the level of air pollution in the capital has doubled. Air pollution accounts for more than one-fourth of the number of people who die from disease each year in Bangladesh.



Unplanned construction and unregulated vehicular fumes are major causes of air pollution. Besides, a new cause of air pollution is the burning of waste. Various types of waste are burnt in Dhaka now and it is increasing day by day. Among industries, steel rerolling mills pollute the air, followed by cement factories. Apart from this, there is an extremely irresponsible competition going on in the name of garbage and waste management in the capital Dhaka.



If air pollution and other pollution are not kept at a tolerable level, there is a danger of dire human catastrophe soon. The concerned authorities should take effective steps now to reduce air pollution. The causes and sources of air pollution must be prevented. Thousands of brick kilns, environmentally unsafe industries and unplanned industrialization and urbanization around Dhaka need attention and proper waste management.



Ahsan Habib

Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Northern University Bangladesh







