Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 30 December, 2022, 4:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Dealing air pollution in winter

Published : Friday, 30 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Dear Sir

 At first glance, it may seem like the city life is rushing through the winter fog, but the story is different here. This December, the level of air pollution in the capital has doubled.  Air pollution accounts for more than one-fourth of the number of people who die from disease each year in Bangladesh.  

 Unplanned construction and unregulated vehicular fumes are major causes of air pollution.  Besides, a new cause of air pollution is the burning of waste.  Various types of waste are burnt in Dhaka now and it is increasing day by day.  Among industries, steel rerolling mills pollute the air, followed by cement factories.  Apart from this, there is an extremely irresponsible competition going on in the name of garbage and waste management in the capital Dhaka.

 If air pollution and other pollution are not kept at a tolerable level, there is a danger of dire human catastrophe soon.  The concerned authorities should take effective steps now to reduce air pollution.  The causes and sources of air pollution must be prevented.  Thousands of brick kilns, environmentally unsafe industries and unplanned industrialization and urbanization around Dhaka need attention and proper waste management.

Ahsan Habib
 Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering
 Northern University Bangladesh


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dealing air pollution in winter
Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan
Are we prepared to tackle the new COVID variant?
Bangladesh a step closer in the club of developing countries
Best judgment assessment scheme in the income tax ordinance of 1984
Ashraf Ghani’s ‘betrayal’ and its consequences in Afghanistan
Mosquitoes increase public sufferings
What Ukraine can learn from the Khmer Rouge trial


Latest News
Pele 'immortal', says football's ruling body FIFA
Myanmar court jails Suu Kyi for 7 more years as secretive trials end
Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants
Two held with 1048 bottles of Phensedyl in Gaibandha
Youth found dead in Chapainawabganj
Nearly 1,700 journalists killed over past 20 years: RSF
NRBC Bank distributes winter clothes in Natore
Motorcyclist killed being hit by covered van in Ctg
Indian PM Modi's mother passes away
US says Chinese intercept could have caused air collision
Most Read News
Momen for strengthening income tax owing to lessen dependency on foreign aid
Commuters wait at stations with enthusiasm to travel metro rail
Mother, two daughters die as car rams truck in Faridpur
BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis along Lalmonirhat border
Metro rail: Technical glitch in ticket machines
Housing loans on the up as more consumers desire to own property
It's time to stop believing these weight-loss myths
Daulatdia-Paturia ferry movement halted for 7 hrs
23 job-seekers held for cheating in recruitment test of Ctg Customs
BNP's Rizvi shown arrested in 3 more sabotage cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft