Impose strict lockdown at bordering districts

Dear Sir

Our neighbouring country India has been experiencing a devastating effect of second wave of corona infection. Massive outbreak of coronavirus is on the rise in the bordering areas of our country. Although the detection rate has decreased in Dhaka division, it has already increased in the bordering districts, as well in some coastal districts.



Coronary infections could spread across the country if border areas are not kept under strict lockdown. The number of victims of the Indian variant of Corona is increasing in 18 border districts. Out of these, the infection is increasing at a high rate in 6 districts, which has become a cause of concern. Although the infection is on the rise, the border districts, like other districts in the country, are undergoing a slack lockdown. Bordering districts should be brought under strict lockdown. At the same time illegal border crossing should be stopped. Failure to do so will increase the spread of the disease across the country.



Therefore, keeping the border area sealed for at least two weeks will prevent infection. If strict lockdown is not imposed in the vulnerable districts and patients are isolated and quarantined by the local administration, the infection is likely to spread across the country.

Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics

Research Lab (CRID), Bangladesh