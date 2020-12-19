Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 19 December, 2020, 6:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Paternity case halts Maradona cremation plans

Published : Saturday, 19 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 18: The body of football legend Diego Maradona "must be conserved" pending a paternity case, an Argentine court has ruled, halting cremation plans.
Maradona died from a heart attack last month, aged 60. Responding to a lawsuit filed by a woman who says Maradona could be her father, the court said a DNA sample of the footballer must be submitted.
He had two daughters from a marriage. After his divorce he recognised paternity of six more children.
The case was brought by a 25-year-old, Magalí Gil, who is not among them. Ms Gil, who was adopted, says her birth mother contacted her two years ago to say that her father "may be Diego Maradona".
In a video posted on Instagram, Ms Gil said it was a "universal right" to know "if Diego Maradona is my biological father or not".
After his death on 25 November, Maradona was buried in a private cemetery near Buenos Aires. A court ruled on 30 November at the time that his body not be cremated until all necessary forensic tests had been carried out.
Wednesday's ruling has extended that ban for the foreseeable future. Reuters news agency says Maradona's lawyer told them them that DNA samples of the football great already exist. An exhumation of his body would therefore not appear necessary.
Maradona left behind a complicated financial legacy which is being fought over by his recognised children and those who are currently going through the courts seeking recognition.
His death caused huge shock not only in his native Argentina but around the world with hundreds of thousands of fans gathering to pay their tributes.
Diego Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarter-finals.
He scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups.     -BBC


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
China firm gets SL port contract
US Navy to be â€˜more assertiveâ€™
344 Nigeria schoolboys freed
India eyes Covid-19 vaccination in January
TMC in crisis ahead of election
Google hit with third suit by US state coalition
Modi defends farm reforms as protests grow
Paternity case halts Maradona cremation plans


Latest News
Probe into distortion of national flag at Rokeya University begins
AL announces candidates for 61 municipality elections
Vandalising Bagha Jatin's statue: Detained principal files case
Police official killed in Patuakhali road accident
US energy department caught up in giant cyber-hack
BNP announces names of candidates for 55 municipality polls
Judiciary makes outstanding success during Covid-19: Law Minister
Blast at Afghan Quran recitation event kills 15 civilians
Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies: study
UN chief stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
Most Read News
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Modi invites BD to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
AL Local Govt Nomination Board meets today
Israel plays â€˜quid pro quoâ€™ game with Arab countries
Man held with 15kg gold put on 4-day remand
Housewifeâ€™s body found in Feni, family claims murder
Gemcon Khulna win Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Kurigram UP chairman suspended for marrying child
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft